Hyderabad zoo to get kangaroos, meerkats from Japan's Yokohama zoo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad zoo will be home to a pair each of grey kangaroos and meerkats in an animal exchange programme with the Yokohama zoo in Japan. This was announced by Chief Secretary SK Joshi, who spoke at the 56th Zoo Day celebrations at the Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday. Both the animals exist only at a handful of zoos.

Sidhanand Kukrety, director, Zoo Parks said that an Asiatic lioness will be given to Yokohama zoo in exchange for kangaroos and meerkats. The Central Zoo authorities have given clearance for the animal exchange programme and are finalizing various formalities before they are transported.

On the occasion of Zoo Day, a pair of lion-tailed macaques brought from the Vandalur zoo were released into their enclosure. Renovated butterfly park which is spread across five acres and home to more than 36 species of butterflies, was also inaugurated.

The zoo’s annual report for 2018-19 was also released on the occasion, according to which `18.51 crore revenue was generated in 2018, highest in last six years. It may be mentioned that last year the zoo had hiked entry fees, as the figures of visitors to the zoo were not encouraging. The zoo received 28.27 lakh visitors last year, lower than 2017-18 visitors that were 28.95 lakh. In fact, the number of visitors to the zoo in 2018-19 was second-lowest since the year 2013-14.

Speaking at the event, Kukrety said that the issue of water from the adjacent Mir Alam tank flooding lion safari during monsoon will be resolved by next year and that the zoo will soon have a new interactive website and mobile app.