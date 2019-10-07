Home Cities Hyderabad

Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, to continue for three more days

As SW monsoon continues, many roads, low-lying areas inundated

Published: 07th October 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A car on a flooded road in Hyderabad on Sunday. The city has been experiencing heavy rains for past few days |Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city’s storm-water drain infrastructure fails to grapple with heavy rains, the weather is proving dangerous for people in the city. A dramatic CCTV footage was making rounds on social media on Sunday, of a woman getting washed away in the fury of gushing rainwater in a street at LB Nagar and a man coming to her rescue, pulling her out of the street.

In Jeedimetla, the rainwater gushed into the ICU of a private hospital inundating it with ankle-deep water, causing serious health concern. The hospital staff had to take urgent measures to pump out the water.

As the southwest monsoon continues over Telangana, the city received sudden showers on Sunday afternoon, leaving many roads and low-lying areas inundated. It rained heavily in the suburbs with Jagadgirigutta recording 95.8 mm and Quthbullapur 92.5 mm in just a couple of hours. In various parts of the city, it rained between 30-60 mm, with Kukatpally receiving 66.5mm rainfall and Amberpet 60mm. The highest rainfall recorded in the State was 123.8mm at Gummadidala in Sangareddy district.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms, with lightning, are expected across the state in the next three days as well.

