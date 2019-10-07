Telangana rains: Rainwater enters in ICU of Hyderabad multispeciality hospital

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Rainwater entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Jeedimetla here.

Woman who was washed away in a flooding street at LB nagar #Hyderabad rescued by a resident during #HyderabadRains on Sunday. The act was caught on #cctv @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/UWwv2bCKGw — PintoDeepak_TNIE (@PintoDeepakTNIE) October 6, 2019

The heavy rainfall lashed the state on Sunday resulting in water logging in the hospital. The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thundershowers for a few days in the state.