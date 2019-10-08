British Deputy High Commissioner inaugurates four modern tennis clay courts at Academia Sports Village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four ultra-modern clay courts for tennis were inaugurated at the Academia Sports Village, at the Journalists Colony near Film Nagar on Monday, by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Fleming.

The sports academy has its own coaches and has decided to soon conduct a clinic session under eminent coaches from Europe. The clay courts were made possible as the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club provided land for the purpose and it agreed to mutually develop a multipurpose sports centre, along with Academia Sports Village.

As part of their expansion plans, the Academia Sports Village has plans of developing basketball courts and swimming pools. Presently it provides training in tennis, football and tennis.

In the last three years, many tennis players trained by the sports village were given a direct exposure to European standards due to the association with leading international clubs and academies, including those run by celebrated players from Spain, Croatia and Czechoslovakia. As a result, many players in the two sports trained by the sports village attended clinics and exclusive sessions conducted abroad.