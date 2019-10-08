Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad files RTI over cantonment road closure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), who have been fighting over the roads issues in the Cantonment area for years have filed a RTI on Monday over the closure of a service road by the Local Military Authorities (LMA) near the Bison Signal under the RK Puram Rail over Bridge (RoB) which is causing traffic chaos.

The federation in its RTI has asked for reasons in delay in response by the Defense Estates Officer (DEO) to the director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM), GHMC and FNECS over the issue.

The road closure at RK Puram underpass has been a bone of contention for a long time. After several complaints about road congestion on this, recently, the director EV&DM wrote a letter to the DEO and SCB seeking their clarification regarding the wall construction.

The move came after FNECS reached out to EV&DM, GHMC, to restore the service road.However, there has been no response from the DEO on the matter.

Following this, FNECS has now sent an RTI query to the DEO’s office, asking for copies of the DEO’s reply to EV&DM and GHMC. The RTI query has also asked for reasons for the delay in reply.

The SCB officials had also written to the LMA to call for a special board meeting to discuss the pertaining road issue.

However, speaking to Express, an LMA official said that there is no need to have a special board meeting as the issue has been discussed multiple times.