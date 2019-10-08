Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to establish transfer of Development Rights online data soon

Minister for MAUD KT Rama Rao speaks at a press conference at the GHMC Hall in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good news for people looking to purchase Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificates. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would be establishing TDR bank online data to facilitate interested people in purchasing TDR certificate.

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao would likely open the TDR data bank on October 15. The TDR data bank will facilitate landowners to sell their TDR where house owners, builders or developers intending to construct extra floor can purchase from over 1,000 persons possessing TDR certificates.

Presently, there is no platform for TDR in Hyderabad. People who are interested to purchase TDR certificates, do not know from where to procure them.   

TDR is land development rights (permitted to be used on new and existing buildings) issued by Urban Local Body or Urban Development Authority in the form of a certificate regulated under the building bye-laws. TDR is made available for certain additional built-up areas in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner so that he can use extra built-up area to another for a sum.

Now, all the data relating to TDR certificates will be put online on the GHMC website where interested persons can purchase TDR certificates. In the last one year, 300 TDR certificates were purchased by people who were interested to construct the extra floor. If TDR bank data is made available, there is a possibility that people approach persons possessing certificates, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar said.

