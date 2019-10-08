Going strong

Shikhandin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In her debut book, ‘You Beneath Your Skin’, Damyanti Biswas tackles issues she is passionate about – gender, violence and poverty. The book is the fruit of her long involvement with women and children from Project WHY (an education programme for underprivileged children) and Stop Acid Attacks (SAA).

‘You Beneath Your Skin’ is about the investigation of an acid attack on a woman from Delhi’s upper class, set against the backdrop of crimes against underprivileged women.

The book, though a crime thriller, in both pace and narrative form, portrays authentic accounts of poverty, gender discrimination and corruption.

Biswas has ensured that the proceeds of the book reach Project WHY and SAA. Excerpts from an interview with author Shikhandin:

‘You Beneath Your Skin’ is a thriller about an acid attack survivor. A theme as serious as this would definitely attract literary fiction readers. What kind of reader did you have in mind? Could the protagonist be a real person?

The book is a literary crime novel— the characters and setting are just as important as the plot.

I’ve read authors like Lionel Shriver, Kate Atkinson, Tana French and Jodi Picoult, and loved their work.

Some of their influence has marked this book—and their readers might like to check it out.

When writing it, I didn’t know if I had a reader in mind. During the editing process, and the sharing of advance review copies, it became increasingly clear that this book is a whodunit, but also a why-dun-it.

The protagonist Anjali is not a real person, but she is, at the same time— an amalgamation of so many women I’ve met—she’s insecure yet strong, a good but conflicted single mother, and a psychiatrist.

What inspired you to write on this subject? What was the journey like?

The journey was the destination for this book—it guided itself, set its own rules, and asked me later. It has been through 15 rewrites, taught me much about writing and about life, about rejection and equanimity.

It has been exhausting and exhilarating in equal measure, and even before publication, it had already given me back more than I put into it.

‘You Beneath Your Skin’ weaves in a lot of issues in the framework of a thriller: violence against women, the challenges of single motherhood, systemic corruption in India-- it did not have a single, cogent inspiration.

It was chaotic process where I let the characters take the driving seat in the earlier drafts and in the later ones, I focused on the principles of storytelling.

Other than being a writer, you are also involved with ‘Project Why’and ‘Stop Acid Attacks,’ tell us this other side of your life.

'Project Why' is an organisation that supports underprivileged women and children—creating a safe environment of education and empowerment.

I’ve been a supporter since almost a decade, helping with behind-the scenes work like fundraising and social media, as a volunteer rather than in any official capacity.

Stop Acid Attacks (SAA) is a campaign against acid attack violence by the Chhanv foundation— I first began to talk to the survivors as part of my research for the book.

I haven’t worked with them as much as I’d like to, but hopefully now there will be an opportunity to help with the creation of their education programme.

The teams at both these organisations are honest, dedicated and an inspiration to work with.

They have taught me much about what is really important in life—the intangibles, the courage and grace in adversity, the willingness to go the extra mile to make a difference.

What is a day in the life of Damayanti Biswas like? When and where do you write?

The honest answer is I don’t manage it very well. One or the other slips through the cracks sometimes. My writing day begins with reading a poem and a long walk.

On some days, a workout, some gardening a little cooking or baking. Breakfast and straight to writing. I work more than office hours each day, but take a complete break on Sundays.

I end each day with reading, and read during commutes to run errands, or listen to podcasts and audiobooks when I can.

Who are your favourite authors? Anyone whose writing left an indelible mark on you, or a book?

I have so many favourite authors- -each year it is a different one.

I also have a very eclectic taste: from Saramago to Tagore, Maugham to Atwood, Morrison to Murakami.

I love both Lydia Davis and Kawabata, I enjoy Patrick Holland and Joanne Harris, Jo Nesbø and Donna Dart.

Two books that have had a clear impact on me were ‘In Cold Blood’ by Truman Capote-- the book that first got me into reading crime, and ‘The Old Man and the Sea’, which has been my main source of sustenance during the dark periods.