Hyderabad International Airport introduces new parking system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide a smooth and seamless parking experience and minimise the wait time at the parking exits, Hyderabad International Airport has introduced a new parking system. Under the new parking mechanism, operational from October 3, eight standalone pay booths located across various points in the car park area will facilitate easy payment of parking fees and provide hassle-free exit by simply scanning the payment receipt.

After collecting the parking slip at the entrance, visitors will be required to pay the parking fee at any one of the pay booths available at all parking zones and collect the receipt. This has to be flashed at the parking exit point to exit the parking.

