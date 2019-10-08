Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board draws action plan to improve revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drawn a detailed action plan to verify additional new industrial connections by procuring details from the Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA). They have also obtained data from Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), where they have granted about 8,000 industrial permissions recently.

In a recent meeting conducted by Minister KTR questioned HMWS&SB officials on why the board’s revenue has not increased, even though the number of permissions for industries on city outskirts is on the rise.

Based on suggestions from the minister and HMWS&SB’s MD, the board has initiated the process to improve revenues by constituting a six-member revenue improvement committee.