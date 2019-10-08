Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman ‘commits suicide’ in US

Vanitha’s parents are requesting the police to help in bringing her body to Hyderabad.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old married woman from Hyderabad reportedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills at her house in North Carolina in the United States on October 4. The victim’s family in Hyderabad was informed about her death on Friday, and approached the Rachakonda police on Monday, alleging that she died due to harassment by her husband.

Gajam Vanitha, 38, from Nagole, was married to Rachakonda Shiva Kumar about 15 years ago. They have two children. Vanitha’s husband and in-laws used to harass her, following which the couple lived separately for several years, the victim’s relatives said.

Vanitha’s parents are requesting the police to help in bringing her body to Hyderabad. The victim purportedly left a suicide note in which she stated her body be cremated in the US.
“We are suspicious about her death. Even if it is a suicide, her husband is responsible for her action. She was not allowed to talk to her parents for four months,” said Sriramulu, an uncle of the victim. Her husband is not ready to send the body, he added.

“The parents have a right to have a last glimpse of her body. Her body has to be respectfully cremated in her motherland, not in a foreign country,” Sriramulu said. Meanwhile, Supreet Singh, DCP,  LB Nagar, said that they are looking into the technicalities of the case.  “We have to look at the local laws of North Carolina in bringing her body,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad suicide North Carolina United States
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp