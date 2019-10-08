Hyderabad woman ‘commits suicide’ in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old married woman from Hyderabad reportedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills at her house in North Carolina in the United States on October 4. The victim’s family in Hyderabad was informed about her death on Friday, and approached the Rachakonda police on Monday, alleging that she died due to harassment by her husband.

Gajam Vanitha, 38, from Nagole, was married to Rachakonda Shiva Kumar about 15 years ago. They have two children. Vanitha’s husband and in-laws used to harass her, following which the couple lived separately for several years, the victim’s relatives said.

Vanitha’s parents are requesting the police to help in bringing her body to Hyderabad. The victim purportedly left a suicide note in which she stated her body be cremated in the US.

“We are suspicious about her death. Even if it is a suicide, her husband is responsible for her action. She was not allowed to talk to her parents for four months,” said Sriramulu, an uncle of the victim. Her husband is not ready to send the body, he added.

“The parents have a right to have a last glimpse of her body. Her body has to be respectfully cremated in her motherland, not in a foreign country,” Sriramulu said. Meanwhile, Supreet Singh, DCP, LB Nagar, said that they are looking into the technicalities of the case. “We have to look at the local laws of North Carolina in bringing her body,” he said.