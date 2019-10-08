KTR asks officials to simplify town planning procedures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao, on Monday held a meeting with officials of MAUD, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other retired town planning officers on the new Municipal Act of Telangana and innovative changes in town planning that have been incorporated in it.

It was decided to incorporate QR-based digital door numbering and a comprehensive master plan for each ULB in the State. Further, it was decided to have a uniform customer care number for all municipal queries pertaining to the new Act.

The minister said that the underlined theme to bring about these changes is not to complicate the matter but to simplify the procedure.

The minister pointed out that there should be multiple access points for obtaining the required permissions.