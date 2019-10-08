Home Cities Hyderabad

Ligament tear no hindrance for full voltage Dandiya

Navratri comes to a close with a bang in Hyderabad

Navratri celebrations in Hyderabad

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Jinal Prasant Poladia sustained a serious knee injury following an accident, she was heartbroken.

Her misery was compounded when the doctor told her that she had torn a ligament and had to undergo a surgery on October 3.

October 3 happened to be the fifth night of the Navratri, and she has been an enthusiastic Garba and Dandiya dancer for years.

Being a Gujarati, she was disappointed at the prospect of not taking part in the nine-day festive gala for which she prepares months in advance.

But then the doctor postponed the surgery, and Jinal was determined to be a part of the festival which is so dear to her.

So, against all odds, she dressed up in her finest festive garb and danced sitting on a chair at The Navratri Utsav taking place at Police Stadium in Begumpet.

However, she was unable to make circles on the chair, and that’s when her husband suggested using a rotating table.

“I think that barriers are a part of life, and passion knows no barriers. I felt disheartened after the accident, but not for long. We should enjoy our lives as everything else will be taken care of by God. Though my knees pained after the first day, I was determined not to give up.

Then my husband’s suggestion make the whole thing much better.”

Jinal, who hails from Mumbai, has been living in Hyderabad for a decade now. She is a seasoned Garbadancer and takes part in competitions regularly.

She has even won a bike and car as prizes at these events, and she had danced when she was two-months pregnant.

“Although I started taking part in competitions, it’s the festive spirit and time spent with friends and family that make me face all odds. It is the highlight of the year for me.”

Jinal, who runs an online business, starts preparing for Navratri months in advance. In fact, she embellishes her ghagra choli herself.

“I buy plain ghagras and embellish them with pom-poms, mirrors etc. I also pick up traditional finery whenever I go to Gujarat or Rajasthan.”

Comments





