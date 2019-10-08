Local Military Authority yet to lift curbs on walkers, allege residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Local Military Authority (LMA) reopened the major civilian roads — Yapral near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lake Line Ranges Road, Amherst Road, Rajendra Singhji Road near Holy Trinity Church and Bison Gate on Balaclava Road — which were shut due to high-security alert, some pedestrians claim that the LMA is still restricting their movements.

The officials had stated that these roads are not public places and opening them to public can pose a threat to the security of the troops and the army families living in the area. But the civilians allege that even after the restrictions were lifted on September 30, many commuters were not allowed to take the roads at Valerian Grammar High School near Bolarum gate, Hanuman temple near Bison Gate and Rashtrapati Nilayam. Lamenting about their experiences with the local officials denying entry into the area, N Thatha, 56, said “I want to take the Bolarum entry gate to go to Yapral, but, the jawans posted there asked my documents and even after I showed them, they did not allow me to take the road.

These random restrictions are becoming more frequent and it is only to harass people,” he said. Speaking to Express, LMA official claimed that the restriction for the pedestrians is justified as these roads are not for public use and are in the high-security area. The residents allege that due to restrictions, many are put to hardship.