Navratri comes to a close with a bang in Hyderabad

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage was set and the band was ready. It was time for the grand finale of Navratri Utsav 2019, at the Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet.

On Monday, the last day of the Navratri festivities, the singers from the Mumbai-based band began singing the prayer song as the aarthi was performed for the Goddess at the pandal.

The guests and the participants flocked at the pandal to get the blessings of their deity before getting into positions. Couples coordinated dresses and so did mother and daughter duos.

Families spent their auspicious day playing dandiya in the common area with family and friends. Some left no stone unturned, arriving intricately dressed as Krishna.

As for the competition, the area in front of the stage was divided into three parts to accommodate children until the age of 15, participants ages 15 to 35 and above 35.

It wasn’t long after the aarthi that participants with no hesitation took to their designated area to join the Garba festivities.

To make it more interesting some couples went a step ahead and added interesting props to their already elaborate costumes.

Some strapped on peacock feathers, while some had colourful streaks of cloth tied to their dandiya sticks.

As the nine nights of celebrations culminated on the last day in a finale, prizes for the competitions held through the nine days were distributed.

Judged by Veena Mehta and Bollywood actress Chandni Bhavnani, the Mr and Mrs Navratri were also announced along with a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh worth of furniture.

Other prizes also included washing machines, refrigerators and gold and diamond jewellery. Saloni Jain, the organiser says, “We have had a great turn out this year. On the finale alone we have had over 5000 people showing up for the celebrations and that’s just my lowest estimate!”