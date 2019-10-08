Telangana anti-corruption bureau continues crackdown in Insurance Medical Service scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more arrests were made by the ACB sleuths in the controversial Insurance Medical Service (IMS) scam here on Monday. The three arrested have been accused of illegally transporting medicine stocks meant for IMS medical camps and dispensaries to their private stores. After Monday, a total of 13 persons have been arrested in the Rs 11.5 crore scam.

Ch Arvind Reddy, owner of Venkateswara Health Center, Balanagar, along with his employees, K Ram Reddy, supervisor, and K Likith Reddy, lab technician, was arrested by the ACB sleuths here on Monday.

The ACB officials further stated that the three accused had colluded with joint director of IMS K Padma. Explaining their modus operandi, the officials said that Padma used to collect stocks of medicine from her officer and sell them illegally to people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Whenever medical camps were conducted at different places by K Padma, the medicine and kits supplied to the camps were diverted to the godowns of Arvind Reddy in Dulapally, Balanagar and Chintal. The same were sold away in the open market and sale proceeds were received by K Padma,” the officials said.

Arvind Reddy’s employees Ram Reddy and Likith Reddy coordinated the transportation of medicine and kits to private godowns. The medicines and kits meant for dispensaries were then sold illegally in the market by Arvind Reddy.