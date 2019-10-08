Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana anti-corruption bureau continues crackdown in Insurance Medical Service scam

Three more arrests were made by the ACB sleuths in the controversial Insurance Medical Service (IMS) scam here on Monday.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ch Arvind Reddy, K Ram Reddy, and K Likith Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more arrests were made by the ACB sleuths in the controversial Insurance Medical Service (IMS) scam here on Monday. The three arrested have been accused of illegally transporting medicine stocks meant for IMS medical camps and dispensaries to their private stores. After Monday, a total of 13 persons have been arrested in the Rs 11.5 crore scam.

Ch Arvind Reddy, owner of Venkateswara Health Center, Balanagar, along with his employees, K Ram Reddy, supervisor, and K Likith Reddy, lab technician, was arrested by the ACB sleuths here on Monday.

The ACB officials further stated that the three accused had colluded with joint director of IMS K Padma. Explaining their modus operandi, the officials said that Padma used to collect stocks of medicine from her officer and sell them illegally to people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Whenever medical camps were conducted at different places by K Padma, the medicine and kits supplied to the camps were diverted to the godowns of Arvind Reddy in Dulapally, Balanagar and Chintal. The same were sold away in the open market and sale proceeds were received by K Padma,” the officials said.
Arvind Reddy’s employees Ram Reddy and Likith Reddy coordinated the transportation of medicine and kits to private godowns. The medicines and kits meant for dispensaries were then sold illegally in the market by Arvind Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACB Insurance Medical Service ims scam IMS medical camps
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp