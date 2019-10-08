Telangana Police launch emergency button service for cab riders 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of Telangana police apps of Bharosa, Hawk-Eye and SHE teams, the Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said that the Telangana police has taken yet another initiative to integrate police patrols with passenger cabs to address the safety and security needs of women travelling in cabs.

He said this addresses a major concern of working women. The DGP launched the integrated emergency response of patrol vehicles and cab services at the DGP’s office on Monday. The commuters travelling in any public service cabs in case of any emergency have access to the ‘Emergency Button’ in the related cab services app.

“Once a commuter in distress presses the ‘Emergency Button’ in the app, the message will be transmitted to the Hawk Eye app of the police through a back-end operational workflow. This will enable passing on “Lat: Long” location and other details of the cab to the police attending the emergency services in addition to the control room of cab operators,” the DGP explained.

Once the information is received, police would be able to respond immediately to reach the commuter in distress by continuously tracking the movement of the vehicle on the geo-tagged map.

This would not only help in the apprehension of the offender before the crime is committed but also help in enhancing the levels of safety and security.