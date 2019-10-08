The indian broadway show

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Maha Gingrich has roots in Hyderabad and still considers it her home, but that doesn’t stop her from nurturing the plant called the Indian Classical Dance in North Carolina in the United States of America.

We talk to this Hyderabadi girl who grew up to marry a German and settle down in the US, yet made it her mission to celebrate India there through her annual show titled Dance of India. Excerpts:

I understand that you perform at an annual event choreographed by you. It’s got to do with assimilating Indian dance forms.

I choreograph all my dances that I teach and perform. We are providing cultural enrichment and unifying diverse communities through these performing arts.

I have been serving the Carolinas since 1987, enriching the cultural lives of our community and the students. Education is the primary focus of our institute.

We share the stories, history, and similarities of the world cultures during the performances. Our most anticipated annual show, “Dances of India”, aka “Indian Broadway show” has celebrated its 17th year on June 1, 2019.

It continues to keep the record of full-house performances attracting diverse audiences from many countries, states, and cities.

We continue to perform all over the Carolinas spreading the joy of Indian classical dances and other traditional world dances. I bring diverse communities together through dance.

“Unity in Diversity” is the signature dance of our show performed to live international instruments bringing world dance styles together to share the message of Unity and a message of “we are more alike than different”.

We do not do fusion dances. I keep the authenticity of each dance form and research the opportunities to collaborate and show the similarities and differences of these traditional dance styles.

How many are joining?

We have anywhere between 30 to 60 professional-level performers each year for our annual Dances of India production.

What is the theme of the event?

Themes differ each year. First half of the show is always presented classical dances, which include dance dramas and rhythmic dances in both Bharatha Natyam and Kuchipudi dance forms.

Second half includes world dances that are influenced by Indian dances or world dances that are similar to Indian dances (both classical and traditional folk dances of India).

These styles include but not limited to Kathak, Bhangra, Raas, Garba, Lambadi, Bathukamma, Russian Gipsy, Ukrainian folk, Chinese, folk and classical dances, Tap dances of USA, Puerto Rican, South American, and Latin dances.

How many hours rehearsal does it need?

I start the planning and choreography six months before the annual show. Intense rehearsals start four months before the show. They last 12 to 14 hours per week.

What’s the idea behind designing this?

In spite of hard work of great gurus in India, Bollywood is becoming the primary tradition adapted by many for instant gratification and a chance to see their kids on the stage.

Here in the USA, the same trend is continuing. I decided to start “Dances of India” show, as I want to share the value and beauty of classical dances of India.

We have reached over 17,000 to 20,000 people already. I strive to present and teach ‘Dances of India’ in its purest form through dance, music, props, costumes, and theatrical sets.

I continue to build trust and community cohesiveness through artistic collaboration with other international dancers I am committed to teaching the highest quality of South Indian classical dances namely Bharatha Natyam and Kuchipudi.

Students learn Theory, Self-Discipline, Time Management, Epics, and Literature, Teaching Techniques, etc., while building self-confidence.

These classical dances also build life-long skills like posture, ability to use right and left brains, accepting diversity, taking pride in Indian culture and much more. This will enhance the epistemologies of second-generation Indians and increases the respect of non- Indians for our thousands of years old culture.

What are the other programs lined up or you wish to do later this year or in 2020?

We perform traditional Indian classical at various venues including schools, universities, churches, corporate diversity events, local American festivals etc.

Our 18th anniversary of Dances of India will be held in spring of 2020.

Currently, we are very busy performing at various events in the region. I am also busy with arangetrams of my students. I completed 70 arangetrams thus far.

I have dedicated Indian and American students graduating from my classes. My 71st arangetram of an African American student is coming up in October 2019.

Tell me about your Hyderabad connection. Do your folks still live here. Which part of the city?

I was born in Hyderabad. My first dance teacher was Smt. Sumathy Kaushal. Then I continued my training under different gurus. My two older brothers and a sister still live in Hyderabad.

When was the last you visited Hyderabad and what were your thoughts on its so-called development.

I visited in April of this year for a family event. If I can be candid, I see the development in Hyderabad more as a reactive approach than a proactive initiative.

I hope large malls will not eliminate economic opportunities of smaller vendors. As a business leader, I would like to see a strategic plan to support and promote family-owned small businesses, artists, and vendors to enhance their economic mobility.

There are many individuals with diverse talents in Hyderabad beyond IT. They also need a political lift and encouragement.

On the positive side, I was glad to see measurable efforts to reinstate the ecosystem in Hyderabad, rekindling my memories of a green city. I hope it continues and the citizens support to enrich these efforts.

If you were to compare Charlotte and Hyderabad, what would be the similarities and differences?

Both cities are welcoming of newcomers. The differences are cleanliness of the city, and organised infrastructure.

How’s your family supporting you?

My daughter Pavani Gingrich has been learning under my guidance and did her arangetram in 2012 in celebrated it in Hyderabad in 2016.

Now she is in 2nd-year medical school. For her arnagetram Sumathy (Aunty) Kaushal, my first guru was the guest of honour. She was proud of attending the very first 3rd generation arangetram.

THAT IS MAHA (LAKSHMI)!

Maha Gingrich is an internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, TV anchor, educator, business strategist, and a community leader.

She believes that art and education must go hand-in-hand. She has set an example by attaining degrees in Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, and a Ph.D. in Leadership.

She is the recipient of the Global Leader award, Women of Distinction award, Distinguished Rotarian award, and a 50 Most Influential Women award.

She hosted the TV show "Charlotte, a City of International Success", on PBS and co-hosted Indian TV Show Nazar On “International Success” TV Show, she has interviewed more than 100 international leaders in the region, including President Solis of The Republic of Costa Rica, many CEOs and Honorary Consul members.

She is active in her community.

She serves on many boards in Charlotte, NC, promoting strategies and governance in her role. She is a regular contributor to the ‘Dances of India’ column in Saathee Magazine, and has written about Epistemologies of Second-generation Asian Indians in the USA.