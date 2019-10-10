Home Cities Hyderabad

23-year-old Indigo airlines employee critical after bike rams car

Not wearing a helmet, despite carrying it, turned serious for an employee working with Indigo airlines at RGIA here on Wednesday.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not wearing a helmet, despite carrying it, turned serious for an employee working with Indigo airlines at RGIA here on Wednesday. G Aneesh Reddy, 23, sustained severe injuries when his bike rammed into a car. 

Aneesh, resident of Madhura Nagar in Shamshabad, worked as a ground staff catering officer with the airline. The incident happened while he was on his way to work and his bike rammed into the car in front of him. As a result, he was thrown into the air and landed on the road at a distance.

He was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital at the airport. According to police, Aneesh’s condition is critical.

