‘Dismissed’ staff denied services at TSRTC hospital

Published: 10th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC hospital (File Photo |EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wednesday brought more shock to the RTC employees as the TSRTC hospital in Tarnaka allegedly stopped admitting families and employees who had been on strike. The hospital had been providing services to them until Tuesday noted TSRTC JAC members. However, on Wednesday all services were withdrawn, informally. 

Though the medical staff of the hospital are not on strike, the striking employees alleged that the hospital staff had been asked by management to stop services as the employees are not with RTC anymore. Though no official document specified the same, informally the hospital is presently only taking in emergency cases, alleged employees. “This is a dire situation for us.

The hospital has only 100 beds one, but it would help treat minor illnesses and refer us to corporate hospitals for anything major. With closing of hospital services, we have been humiliated by this government,” noted BD Rao, a leader of Telangana Mazdoor Union.

There were protests by RTC employees for opening of services but in vain. However, hospital officials have denied the same. 

