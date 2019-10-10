Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, crooked TSRTC conductors get government warning

They said the employees may be paid by October 12. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TSRTC employees refused to climb down from their demands, the state government further toughened its stand and went on streamlining the operation of buses as the strike entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

With complaints pouring in that the new conductors were charging more than the stipulated amounts, the government warned of stringent action even if one extra rupee is charged. At a video conference with RTC officials, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma said that a list of fares would be displayed in buses. “From Friday, buses would be run as per schedule,” the minister said, adding that 3,116 RTC buses, 1,933 hired ones, and several private buses were in operation.

Meanwhile, all mainstream political parties and unions expressed solidarity with the striking TSRTC employees at an all-party meeting. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, TJS, TDP and MRPS pledged their support to the employees.

 September salaries not paid

As it has been nine days since the month began, the employees are jittery since they haven’t yet received their salaries for September though their strike began only from October 5. Officials, however, blamed losses brought in by the strike for the delay in payment of salaries. They said the employees may be paid by October 12. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC employees Telangana government TSRTC bus TSRTC strike TSRTC employees Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar BJP Congress TDP
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp