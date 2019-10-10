Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika president Maddileti booked for nexus with banned Maoist party leaders

Based on Gadwal police’s complaint, the Nallakunta police have registered cases. However, Maddileti is still absconding.

Maoists

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nallakunta police on Wednesday registered a case against Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Maddileti for alleged nexus with leaders of the banned Maoist party and helping them recruit cadres. 

According to sources, the Gadwal police arrested two TVV members, Naganna and Balram, a few days back from whom they received incriminating information regarding the relation they had with the Maoist party. 

“During interrogation, Naganna and Balram confessed to have supplied valuable materials to the Maoist party leaders and TVV president Maddileti. In their confession, they also mentioned that Maddileti used to give money to the Maoist party leaders and the former used to meet Maoist party central committee members from Telangana,” said Nallakunta Inspector K Muralidhar. 

Gadwal police, along with Nallakunta cops, conducted searches at the residence of Maddileti in Adikmet and found some literary works related to the Maoist party and its ideology. Based on Gadwal police’s complaint, the Nallakunta police have registered cases. However, Maddileti is still absconding.

