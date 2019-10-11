Home Cities Hyderabad

After Ganesh, Durga idol immersion takes toll on Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad

Environmentalist BV Subba Rao said that the decomposition of the organic waste also knocks down the levels of dissolved oxygen in the lake, rendering it lifeless for any organism to survive.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Immersion of Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar lake

Immersion of Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar lake (Photo |EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hussainsagar’s future seems bleaker, as the scale of Durga puja festivities keep getting bigger in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, around 2,500 idols of the goddess from across the city were brought for immersion in Hussainsagar, according to Bhagyanagar Durga Matha Utsav Samithi. Officials of the Samithi told Express that the number of idols increased by around 500 when compared to last year. 

It was not surprising that on Thursday morning the condition of Hussainsagar water was much worse than the adjacent Lake View Park which holds treated sewage water. The lake’s water had a strong stench, was covered with a green layer, had patches of aquatic vegetation floating over it in patches and mounds of remnant waste accumulated over its shores. 

When contacted, officials of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) informed that the lake’s water quality was not monitored before, during and after the Durga puja festivities, like it was done in the case of Ganesh festival, as the scale of Durga puja festivities is much smaller.  “As it rained on Thursday and it is expected that rains will continue further, the water quality of the lake might improve,” he said.

City-based environmentalist BV Subba Rao said that the greening of the lake could be due to algal bloom, triggered by decomposing organic waste in the lake, like flowers and leaves thrown in the lake by devotees after immersing the idols. He said that the decomposition of the organic waste also knocks down the levels of dissolved oxygen in the lake, rendering it lifeless for any organism to survive.

“It is not just immersion of idols in the lake and organic waste thrown there but Hussainsagar receives water from more than 25 lakes in the upstream, where the idols would be immersed and waste thrown in. Hussainsagar has a catchment area of around 270 sq.km,”  Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hussainsagar Durga puja Bhagyanagar Durga Matha Utsav Samithi Telangana State Pollution Control Board TSPCB
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp