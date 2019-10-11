KTR to inaugurate Telangana’s first integrated logistics park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After crossing several hurdles and delays, Telangana’s first integrated logistics park at Mangalpally has been completed and will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The minister will also inaugurate central lighting on the highway from the Outer Ring road junction to Batasingaram village and lay pipeline for diversion of three lakes in Jillelguda in Maheshwaram mandal.

Considering the growing demand for logistics, the State government through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). To meet the demand of operations, the government has taken up development of logistic park at Mangalpally and Batasingaram on PPP Mode.

The Mangalpally project having an extent of 22 acres, located near ORR has been completed and full commercial operation would start from January next.The key components of Logistic Park include truck parking (250 trucks), warehousing (1 lakh sft), cold storage (5,000 MT), office complex for operators (5,000 sft), automobile service centers/ accessories (5,000 sft), dormitories (100 persons), restaurants (3000 sft), fuel station, administrative and other statutory bodies (1,250 sft), commercial space (1500 sft), cffice space for 3PL operators (5,000 sft), electronic weigh bridge and primary health centre (1,000 sft).

Pipeline Diversion

Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for pipeline diversion works at three lakes in Jillelguda. The sewage generated in the catchment of three lakes Pedda cheruvu, Sandu cheruvu and Mantrala cheruvu is flowing into these lakes. Locals have represented the issue to the government who has accorded `23 crore for laying pipelines for diversion of sewage. The laying of the pipeline would be taken up at an estimated cost of `12.95 crore and the work is expected to be completed by September 2020.

