KTR to inaugurate Telangana’s first integrated logistics park

Spread across 22 acres at Mangalpally, proj’s full commercial operation to start in 2020

Published: 11th October 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After crossing several hurdles and delays, Telangana’s first integrated logistics park at Mangalpally has been completed and will be inaugurated by  Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.  

The minister will also inaugurate central lighting on the highway from the Outer Ring road junction to Batasingaram village and lay pipeline for diversion of three lakes in Jillelguda in Maheshwaram mandal.     
Considering the growing demand for logistics, the State government through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).  To meet the demand of operations, the government has taken up development of logistic park at Mangalpally and Batasingaram on PPP Mode.  

The Mangalpally project having an extent of 22 acres, located near ORR has been completed and full commercial operation would start from January next.The key  components of Logistic Park  include truck parking (250 trucks), warehousing (1 lakh sft), cold storage (5,000 MT), office complex for operators (5,000 sft), automobile service centers/ accessories (5,000 sft), dormitories (100 persons), restaurants (3000 sft),  fuel station, administrative and other statutory bodies (1,250 sft), commercial space (1500 sft), cffice space for 3PL operators (5,000 sft),  electronic weigh bridge and primary health centre  (1,000 sft).

Pipeline Diversion

 Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for pipeline diversion works at three lakes in Jillelguda. The sewage generated in the catchment of three lakes Pedda cheruvu, Sandu cheruvu and Mantrala cheruvu is flowing into these lakes. Locals have represented the issue to the government who has accorded `23 crore for laying pipelines for diversion of sewage.  The laying of the pipeline would be taken up at an  estimated cost of `12.95 crore and the work is expected to be completed  by September 2020.
The minister will also inaugurate central lighting on NH 65 from the ORR junction.

