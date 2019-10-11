Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, parents in Hyderabad will ‘walk’ to fight hike in school fees

He said that unlike him, most parents can’t protest every day, so he came up with the concept of weekend walks. 

HYDERABAD: With the government mum on tackling the arbitrary hike in school fees and falling quality of education, a group of parents have now decided to once again take the matter into their hands through a novel protest.

Headed by Satwinder Setia, a techie, a handful of parents have come up with the idea of weekend protest walks called ‘Walk for School Fee Correction’, where they walk to a private school in their vicinity. Parents can stage the protest in front of any private school, regardless of where their children study. 

This Saturday, parents will walk in the Kondapur area, covering schools like Chirec International School, Jain Heritage Cambridge School, Bachpan Playschool and Arbor International School. The idea is to create awareness and shame, albeit peacefully, the management and politicians who work in tandem.

Setia, who started the initiative singlehandedly nearly two months ago, has been seen standing with placards at different locations from schools to traffic signals in the city, every day since. He said that unlike him, most parents can’t protest every day, so he came up with the concept of weekend walks. 

