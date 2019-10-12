Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t let water run away

The Loo Café x Water Loop launched by British Council, the UK’s international arm for cultural relations, marries innovation with design.

Published: 12th October 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you don’t want a Capetown or Chennai-like water situation to happen to Hyderabad, celebrate, worship and save the free resource called water. We are letting it runaway and that is a crime,” says UK Design Studio head Jane Withers, who presented a prototype of Loo Café x Water Loop, a water sustainability project at the Hyderabad Design Week being held in HICC this weekend.

Comparing the city to international cities like Singapore, Jane talked about taking a leaf out of the Singaporean government where it is the responsibility if the state to collect and distribute water, and take up projects such as Water Harvesting etc. “Indians, perhaps, must stop using water as the universal cleansing fluid and that would help us save more water, which is crucial in the city now.”

She recently travelled Mumbai to Trivandrum by road across several weeks and had the opportunity to check out the public toilets in India. “We need to realise that agriculture and sanitation are interlinked. One can feed over the other,” she says while adding that the rain in the city make her realise that ancient India had the amazing step wells to hold water. “We are letting water run away when it rains and tapping that free, natural resource itself could help us water scarcity.”

The Loo Café x Water Loop launched by British Council, the UK’s international arm for cultural relations, marries innovation with design. The project is an is a more eco-friendly and sleeker version of the current Loo Cafes. It is a collaboration between Jane Withers Studio, Anupama Kundoo Architects and Ixora Corporate Services, commissioned by the British Council and supported by Telangana Government.

The concept showcases sustainable practices by making them a visible, engaging and interactive part of the building’s design, creating awareness on ways to combat climate change and increasing water stress. The low-cost modular structure (using Ferro Aluminium) can be adapted for different sites.

A pilot Loo Café x Water Loop will be built in Hyderabad in Spring 2020.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp