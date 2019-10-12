Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police constitutes SIT to probe Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika activities

Published: 12th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (EPS file | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the leaders of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) have been financially aiding the Maoist party’s State secretary Hari Bhushan, aka Jagan, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the State would constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate TVV’s activities. The team would be led by an official of Assistant Commissioner of Police’ rank.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kumar said that there has not been any Maoist activity in the recent past in the State. However, the TVV, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Praja Front and 20 other organisations were working with the banned Maoists party and helping it out financially. These organisations were also involved in recruiting youngsters for the party, he said.

A few days ago, Nallakunta police, in a joint operation with Mahbubnagar police and special teams, conducted raids on TVV president Maddileti’s house in Tarnaka and allegedly seized incriminating evidence from his possession.

The commissioner added that the State had banned organisations, such as, the Adivasi Vidyarthi Sangham, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Civil Liberties Committee, Committee for Release of Political Prisoners, DSU, Human Rights Forum, KMPS, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham, among others.

“Last year, in a plenary was held by the Maoist party some pamphlets were distributed in which the party said it had decided to evolve a strategy on the lines of Maoism in Chinese revolution to build its cadre,” Anjani Kumar said. He also said that some TVV members have indulged in extortion from educational institutions to raise funds for the Maoist party.

TAGS
Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika Maoist party Hari Bhushan Jagan Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Special Investigation Team Telangana Democratic Forum Telangana Praja Front TVV Mahbubnagar police
