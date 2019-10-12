Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman kills infant son, self due to harassment by spouse

Lavanya’s parents alleged that she had taken the extreme step because she was unable to bear the torture from her husband and his first wife.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her infant son at Jagathgirigutta in Cyberabad, due to continuous harassment by her husband and his first wife. The bodies of Boyini Lavanya and Manoj were found in an underground sump at their house in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Mallesh had married Lavanya because he was unable to have children from his first marriage, found police. He had two children from the second marriage — a five-year-old daughter and a year-old son.  Mallesh was staying together with his first wife Satyamma, Lavanya and the two kids.

However, for the past few months, Mallesh and Satyamma had allegedly been harassing Lavanya over petty issues. Inquiries revealed that the trio had an argument regarding this as recently as on Thursday night. Later around 2.30 am, when Mallesh woke up to relieve himself, he did not find Lavanya and Manoj in the house. He and Satyamma searched for the duo all over the house, but could find no clue. Finally, when they opened the underground sump in their house, they found Lavanya and Manoj drowned in the sump water.

Lavanya’s parents alleged that she had taken the extreme step because she was unable to bear the torture from her husband and his first wife. Jagathgirigutta police registered a case against the accused duo under the charges of abetment to suicide.

