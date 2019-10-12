Of Green Chilli Halwa and more

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Food innovation is all about giving a new spin to what’s available and surprise us pleasantly. Babai Bhojanam, a Telugu delicacy speciality restaurant in Punjagutta, takes the humble and ubiquitous green chilli to make it aspirational by creating a halwa out of it. Says Ramakrishna Achanta, founder-partner of C3 a food venture who oversees the operations of the new outlet, “Food innovation is what our guests love and Green Chilli Halwa is bound to be a hit.” It’s made of green chillies soaked in cold water for a few hours before it is cooked in ghee and sugar, adds Manoj Chandrasekhar, partner. This one is like Lauki Ka Halwa except that leaves a spicy aftertaste in your throat, like a tequila shot.

Known for their traditional bhojanam served on a banana leaf, Babai Bhojanam also has delicacies such as Gongura Mirapakaya Bajji with a filling of the ground tangy leafy vegetable and onion garnish. “We also have Karivepaku Kodi made using curry leaf paste. Same ingredients. Different tastes,” he adds.

The other fusion food specialty is Paneer Nuvvula Pullalu, which is like an Indian version of a satay, except that is bland and soft inside with paneer finger with crunchy sesame coating. It comes with a sweet tamarind dip and is something the Gen Z will dig into.

“We used to have cheese in Ulli Bomb, but our patrons suggested we replace cheese with paneer. We are always open for changes,” Manoj adds. The Secunderabad outlet which opens to public on Monday also prides itself in specialities like Prawns Biryani, Ulavacharu Jeedipappu Biryani and Aloogadda Jeedipappu Biryani, all with the touch of Babai. Of course in desserts, the Green Chilli Halwa and if you like classics their chakkara pongali is worth a try.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi