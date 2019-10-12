Home Cities Hyderabad

Stop preaching, start listening!

What kind of people does a standup comedian encounter?We bring you confessions of a renowned artiste

Published: 12th October 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Bhavneet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “This was so funny, I’m sure you will use it in your stand up act.” Nope. Doesn’t even make it to my worst 100 ideas list.“You know what? I’ll give you permission to use my story in your show.” Thank you, your highness! But I hate to break it to you that your life isn’t that funny. And it is okay as long as you don’t brag about it to me for an hour before giving me ‘permission’ to use a story about how you once had Fanta instead of Mirinda.

Being a stand up comedian in India right now is one of the hardest things to do. I know I’m nitpicking because there are tougher jobs in the world. For example, the guy who had to collect the butterflies for the PM’s birthday, the guy who is KRK’s PR manager or just the guy counting all the challan money that’s starting to flow in after the new regulations. But trust me, there’s no job where self-entitled people walk in telling you how they are much better than you at your own job.

“I have a friend who we keep telling to do comedy. He is so much better than you!” Then why did you pay 500 rupees to watch me, sir? He wasn’t in the mood to tell you jokes today? Well that’s part of the job, telling jokes no matter how you feel. Also, I never walked in to your office and told you my friend could code better than you!

The reason this happens is simple. The time it takes to become a seasoned stand up comic is roughly 12 years. India’s stand up comedy scene is eight years old. And Hyderabad’s stand up comedy audience has just learnt how to buy tickets for things that aren’t movies.

It is common to run into people who think stand up comedy and mimicry are the same thing. Mimicry? Really? You see no difference between a person imitating Shahrukh Khan and a person who is making jokes about him without imitating him? I’m so tired of this I just tell people I play the guitar for a living! That works till they go “Can you teach me?”

Another thing that really bothers comics is “Oh I’m a fan of stand up comedy, especially Kapil Sharma.” Those words feel like acid in my ears for two reasons. One, Kapil Sharma isn’t a stand up comedian, he is a TV show host. Two, his comedy is sexist and he needs his extras to cross dress to get a laugh while all I need is a mic and an audience (a speaker helps too).

It doesn’t end here. There are some who believe comedy shouldn’t be done about things that are personal to them. Here’s an actual post-show conversation.
“You shouldn’t be making fun of xyz religion”.
“But I made fun of the other religions too”.
“Yeah that is okay because they are wrong, don’t make fun of my religion.”

It is days like this where I feel every comic deserves to get free meditation allowance from the government. How else do you tackle such levels of ignorance?

But the worst kind of people are the ones who ask you “When is your next show?” These people are the absolute worst because when you tell them the show details, they open a portal and cross over into a parallel universe where this chat window never existed and the conversation never happened! And that would be okay if they didn’t come back again in two months with “When is your next show?” only to open the portal and disappear again. I’d prefer being in the dreaded ‘friend-zone’ over this because the friend zone doesn’t give you a false hope.

All I’m saying is, it is difficult enough to make you laugh, stop piling on. Be a good audience and we’ll make you laugh more than your life (or that friend or Kapil Sharma) ever did!

(The writer is a standup comedian;he can be contacted on Instagram@bhavneetuncut)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp