TDP Telangana seeks security beefed up at its headquarter in NTR Bhavan
The TDP on Friday requested the Director General of Police to restore the security arrangements, including the deploying of an armed guard, at NTR Bhavan, the headquarters of TDP.
Published: 12th October 2019 05:35 AM | Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:35 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The TDP on Friday requested the Director-General of Police to restore the security arrangements, including the deploying of an armed guard, at NTR Bhavan, the headquarters of TDP.
In a letter to the DGP, TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana said that the security arrangements made earlier at the TDP office were withdrawn. “National President of TDP N Chandrababu Naidu is under Z plus category security. He is facing a severe threat from terrorists and fundamentalists. Withdrawal of security at the party office will definitely dilute the security measures,” Ramana said.