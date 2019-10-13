Draft policy based on Swiss model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State government first floated the idea of a blockchain district at the International Blockchain Congress in the city last year, Rama Devi, OSD to Emerging Technologies of the ITEC Department was sent to Switzerland to assess the country’s thriving blockchain culture.

“I visited a small city in Switzerland which has around 700 startups working in blockchain. I asked them what factors led to the growth of the ecosystem and their recommendations were all incorporated in the draft policy,” said Devi on Saturday.

The four major pillars of the blockchain district that has been imbibed in the policy following Devi’s interactions with Swiss companies are talent development, providing infrastructure, research and development and collaboration and building communities.