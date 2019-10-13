New certified course on export-import management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited (TSTPC) launched a certificate course on ‘Export-Import Management’ on Saturday.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary to State Government, said, “There is an urgent need for such skill development courses. This is a major step in providing livelihoods for our youth. I am sure this course will help benefit all the participants in expanding and starting new ventures and exploring new regions.”

As the state is fast developing in IT and pharma exports, the course will help train youth for lucrative jobs, the organisers said.