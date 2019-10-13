Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government signs MoU with global tech giant

Apart from this, the website of Telangana Blockchain District and the logo was also unveiled. The logo was designed by a student from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Fine Arts and Architecture.

Published: 13th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A slew of activity took place during the founders meeting of the Hyderabad Blockchain District here on Saturday.

Indian School of Business became an official partner of the Blockchain District while the state government signed an MoU with BitFury, one of the world’s largest blockchain companies.

An MoU was also signed between the government and MLRIT for providing space for innovation. 

Speaking on the occasion Bhagwan Chowdhry, professor of Finance at ISB said, “We are going to host seminars and many other meetings like this one.

"We will bring the best minds from across the world to come and exchange ideas. We also have a blockchain lab with dedicated space for six workstations, so that those startups, students and companies who want to work on it, can be here.”

As mentioned above, the state government also signed an MoU with BitFury, which describes itself as the ‘largest full-service blockchain technology company in the world’.

Ivan Prokhoroc of BitFury said, “We are excited to unfold this opportunity. We at BitFury are at the frontline of this technology. Our mission is simple, make the world transparent and efficient, enhance the participation of citizens.”

During the event, the director of IIIT, Hyderabad, PJ Narayanan also announced the establishment of Blockchain Innovation Hub at the educational institution. “We are very glad to add this blockchain-based stream to our innovation hub,” Narayanan said. 

Apart from this, the website of Telangana Blockchain District and the logo was also unveiled. The logo was designed by a student from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Fine Arts and Architecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp