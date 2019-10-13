Telangana government signs MoU with global tech giant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A slew of activity took place during the founders meeting of the Hyderabad Blockchain District here on Saturday.

Indian School of Business became an official partner of the Blockchain District while the state government signed an MoU with BitFury, one of the world’s largest blockchain companies.

An MoU was also signed between the government and MLRIT for providing space for innovation.

Speaking on the occasion Bhagwan Chowdhry, professor of Finance at ISB said, “We are going to host seminars and many other meetings like this one.

"We will bring the best minds from across the world to come and exchange ideas. We also have a blockchain lab with dedicated space for six workstations, so that those startups, students and companies who want to work on it, can be here.”

As mentioned above, the state government also signed an MoU with BitFury, which describes itself as the ‘largest full-service blockchain technology company in the world’.

Ivan Prokhoroc of BitFury said, “We are excited to unfold this opportunity. We at BitFury are at the frontline of this technology. Our mission is simple, make the world transparent and efficient, enhance the participation of citizens.”

During the event, the director of IIIT, Hyderabad, PJ Narayanan also announced the establishment of Blockchain Innovation Hub at the educational institution. “We are very glad to add this blockchain-based stream to our innovation hub,” Narayanan said.

Apart from this, the website of Telangana Blockchain District and the logo was also unveiled. The logo was designed by a student from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Fine Arts and Architecture.