Woman drug inspector held for taking gold necklace as bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday caught red-handed a drug control inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe in the form of gold necklace worth Rs 1.10 lakh at her residence from complainant L Lakshmi Reddy, CEO of Janani Voluntary Blood Bank at Bowenpally.

According to officials, the accused B Lakshmi, in-charge drug inspector, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, allegedly demanded the bribe in lieu of not submitting the inspection report prepared by her against the blood bank to the senior officials of the Drug Control Administration.

Earlier on October 5, the accused officer demanded and accepted Rs 50,000 bribe in cash from the complainant during her inspection at the blood bank.

She further demanded that she needs a gold necklace for not submitting her inspection report to senior officials.

ACB officials have received the necklace from her possession. She was arrested and produced before the court which sent her to judicial remand.