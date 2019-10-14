Filmmaker Sanjay Kak likens abrogation of Article 370 to 'coup'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir a ‘coup’, filmmaker Sanjay Kak claimed that there were similarities between the situations in Kashmir and Palestine.

Speaking at the memorial of late social activist K Balagopal on Sunday, Kak said, “It was a coup powered by hegemonic impulse. It has similarities to demonetisation, which also had no logic behind it.” The filmmaker also found the ‘evidence’ of friendship between India and Israel in the clampdown on Jammu and Kashmir. “It is evident not only because there are 20 drones over Kashmir at any point of time, but also because of the psychological methods being used to unsettle citizens,” he said.

Kak further pointed out how the Israeli army does not allow Palestinians to be comfortable in their own neighbourhood, by installing numerous diversions in the vicinity. He said that the same thing was visible in the newly-formed Union Territory of Kashmir.

Stressing that the clampdown on Kashmir entered its 70th day, he said, “The government made a mistake in understanding who the enemy is.” Although Kak noted that the way ahead for Kashmir was through the mechanisms of democracy, he claimed that the chance of negotiation with separatists was slim. “Many consider negotiation a way of surrender. The media has made the issue worse,” he said.

Kak, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, said that their community fell “into the hands of Hindutva” after their exodus from the J&K in the 90s. “The tragedy has been used by the right-wing politicians for their benefit,” he said, adding that their family also had to leave the erstwhile State.