Hyderabad techie suffering with bipolar disorder, jumps to death

The deceased, whose wife worked in the same firm, had assured her that he won't take any such step.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased, Palaparthi Raghuram, was suffering from bipolar disorder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old techie working with a leading MNC in the IT corridor of the city, allegedly jumped to death from a commercial building near his office at Gachibowli on Monday. The victim identified as Palaparthi Raghuram, was suffering from bi-polar disorder for the past 13 years.

His wife Palaparthi Sridevi also worked with him in the same campus with the couple having a six-year-old daughter Pragna.

According to police, the couple had been working with the MNC for more than a decade and got married eight years ago. While Raghuram wass working as a team leader, Sridevi is working as a techie. They lived at Chandanagar. 

Raghuram, who was under medication for his illness, had his bed-ridden father Venkateswarlu also suffering with an illness. On Sunday he was so upset with his health that he told his wife that he will commit suicide. However, as she became emotional, he assured that he won't take any such step.

On Monday morning, both of them reported to work at around 9 am. An hour later, when Sridevi called him over phone, he informed that he was out for tea. 

Minutes later the news of a man jumping to death from a nearby building reached the office. It was only after Sridevi rushed to the spot, she identified her husband. A case was registered at Gachibowli police station and the body was shifted for postmortem.

