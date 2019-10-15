Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police nab cyber fraudster gang for duping people against job offer

The Cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police also found contact details of many persons on the mobile phones confiscated from the arrested gang members.

fake, fraudster

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber fraudster gang that was nabbed by Cyberabad police for duping a former employee of the Department of Atomic Energy on Saturday, is suspected to have many more victims across the country. It may be recalled that the gang had offered a job abroad to the former employee of the Department of Atomic Energy and duped him of Rs 47 lakh. Now, the police found that the same gang had duped a private employee from Mumbai to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore with a similar promise.

The Cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police also found contact details of many persons on the mobile phones confiscated from the arrested gang members. Thousands of pictures of women were also found on their computers, which were used by the gang to create fake social media profiles to lure the victims. It has also been found that the gang was involved in matrimonial and lottery frauds, etc. Police suspect that the mobile phones and pen drives seized from the gang could have a huge data bank of their victims and potential targets.

A few fake Facebook accounts operated by the gang members were also tracked. They operate the accounts using the pictures and bio-data of foreign nationals, especially women, to send friend requests to random users. Their main target would be men whose profiles said they were looking for jobs abroad.

“The victims could be spread all over the country and the state. We urge them to lodge complaints with us or with their respective cybercrime wings. The public is also requested to be aware of such fraudsters and not give in to their lucrative job offers and lose money,” said an investigating official. Two days back, the Cyber Crime Police had arrested three Nigerian nationals and an Indian woman for cheating people on the pretext of giving them jobs in foreign countries.

The accused were identified as Diongue Mohammed, 35, Musa Halimat, 29, Ndour Alioune, 32, Holito Zhimomi, 35. The police had seized Rs 11 lakh cash, 21 mobile phones, four passports, one laptop, pen drive, six debit cards and 10 SIM cards from them.

