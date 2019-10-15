Drunk father rapes teen daughter, on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heinous act, a drunken father allegedly raped his 14-year-old daughter at Shabad in Rangareddy district on Sunday. The man has been booked for charges of rape and under the POCSO Act. The accused, however, remains absconding.

According to the police, the 45-year-old accused was working as a labourer. On Sunday when the accused returned from work, his daughter was alone at home. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly raped her. When the victim’s mother returned home in the evening, she learnt about the incident. However, by that time the accused had already fled. The woman later called on police.