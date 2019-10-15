Home Cities Hyderabad

'Hadn’t considered this as a career': RJ Shekar Basha

Cinema was what he wanted to be a part of but little did RJ Shekar Basha know that a few years down the line, he would be one of the most popular RJs in the city!

Published: 15th October 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

RJ Shekar Basha

RJ Shekar Basha

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “So you want my entire autobiography?!” exclaims Gudimella Rajashekar, or as Hyderabadis would know him, RJ Shekar Basha.

A welcoming and warm person, Shekar gets nostalgic as we try to find out the journey of this award-winning RJ. We sit down to chat.

Indeed a long story and a long journey, Shekar’s life as he had imagined it as a teenager wasn’t what it turned out today.

“I’m not complaining though,” he immediately clarifies. “As a teenager I was fascinted by films and wanted to work in the film industry. I got in touch with Tollywood director Krishna Vamsi during the first year of Engineering and asked him to have me on his team. He said he already had several assistants and didn’t need one.

After a pause, he asked me what I do and I told him I was a student. He immediately said,’Don’t waste your time,’ and sent me away,” shares Shekar.

The struggle through chances to find space on the silver screen went on for a while. A stroke of destiny landed him a role in a TV show which despite going off-air, got him the visibility to land a place as a video jockey on Gemini’s music channel.

From TV to Radio

As Shekar confesses, he has been active on television as well until as recently as last year.

“I genuinely loved the job and I almost gave up the life-changing opportunity I had gotten then as an RJ at Big FM. I was making ends meet with a VJ gig on Gemini TV and I also worked as an RJ at Red FM which had only just launched back then. These were my bread and butter while I try my luck in cinema. When my show turned into a runaway hit in just a month from my kicking it off, I was thrilled. There were people offering me a job as an RJ. That’s when i realised that RJing could be a career as well. And since then I haven’t looked back,” says Shekar.

What he thinks is his strength is the fact that he is original and doesn’t rely on recreated content. “I wanted to name my show Kevv Keka at my first job but my producer thought it was too crass for a public show. I insisted and he had a meeting with the marketing and branding team and told me that I couldn’t use it for the show but could use it as a tagline. And that turned into a rage. It became a part of local lingo. There weren’t any songs or movies or scenes that used the catchphrase back then; all of them came later. And I’d like to credit myself for creating a catchphrase,” he chuckles.

Who’s listening?
Shekar has an idealistic and at the same time a practical view of what he wants to present to his listeners. “I have a picture of an IT employee in a cab in front of me when I am doing my show,” he says. Now that might sound strange but he has a clever explanation for it. He explains, “I do the prime time show and during that time, the highest percentage of listeners are cab drivers and IT employees. Prime Time is between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm usually which is when these people are driving between office and home. I keep most of my work targetted towards them.” Shekar Basha also has an ethical side to him. “I make sure that even as a mistake I don’t use certain words that I wouldn’t want impressionable listeners to be exposed to. These may not be expletives. Even words like let’s say “sexy” used commonly in conversation may end up becoming something a child says after listening to us,” he says adding, “I also refrain from pranking or insulting a listener for a few laughs. It’s a complaint I have about most prank shows or a few RJs who talk down to a listener and add laughs in the background to create entertainment. Humour shouldn’t single someone out.”

Marathon man
Every year no matter where he is, Shekar makes sure he picks up a cause to fight for. “You’ll find me at any dharna you might come across in the city,” he jokes. “It is a way to use your influence and the attention you get and redirect it to something important.” His famous credential is the marathon radio shows he hosts each of which have a very specific cause to promote. So far he has hosted four such radio shows each of which average on a 100 hours of RJing!

For the young ones
As an experienced and one of the most popular RJs of the city, Shekar understands the business to notice and advice the younger generation who only see the glitz and glamour of the job. “It takes a lot more than just rambling or a good voice. The person has to be up to date with current affairs, the spontainety to handle unplanned work, contacts with important people in the city, an idea of what happens when and where in the city, a sensitivity to the culture of our city and a lot more,” he explains.
Shekar’s biggest lament is the fact that as a lure to young enthusiasts, training centres have emerged claiming to place them as an RJ and taking money from them. He says, “It helps to have a proper Mass Communication degree. But otherwise if you have the flair just come up to a radio studio and ask for work! Most of us are friendly and accomodative. Be an intern and learn work on the job instead of shelling out money on some unreliable training centre.”    

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi
@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJ Shekar Basha Hyderabad Gudimella Rajashekar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp