Kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station, police rescue toddler

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler who was kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station on Monday was rescued within an hour. The kidnapper took away the girl as she along with her brother and father was sleeping on the station. Minutes later, passersby noticed the child in one of the lanes in the market area abutting the railway station and handed over her to the local police. When the girl’s father lodged a complaint with Secunderabad railway police, the information was communicated to all the neighbouring police stations. The police traced the girl and rescued her.

According to police, D Suresh a construction worker was sleeping on the platform with his son Prabhas, 5, and two-and-half-year-old Swarnalatha. When he woke up around 1 am found his daughter missing. It is suspected the kidnapper abandoned the child when she started crying. While the child would be handed over to her father, the hunt is on for the kidnapper, police said.