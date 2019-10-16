22 swine flu deaths in Gandhi hospital since January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From January to October, Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for swine flu and H1N1 infection in the State, has recorded over 94 positive cases of swine flu with 22 confirmed deaths. While the numbers do not seem to be as high as last year, doctors have advised utmost precautionary measures to the public while administering their staff and themselves with vaccines against the flu.

According to Dr Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital in the city, “There is no threat of an epidemic currently. Only one death has been recorded in the past month. We have a fully functioning RICU and 14-bedded ICCU to tackle both isolated and mass cases of swine flu. Private hospitals and other government hospitals that record swine flu cases send it to Gandhi Hospital as we are the nodal centre for the State.”

