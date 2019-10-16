Hyderabad has highest awareness of daily protein need

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study titled ‘South India Protein Gap’ which was released on Tuesday reported that Hyderabad had the highest awareness of the daily requirements of protein among consumers at 68%, followed by Chennai at 25% and Bengaluru at 5%. The survey was conducted by Godrej to understand the current ecosystem which includes farmers, processors, and consumers, and studies the potential role of dairy products.

The research revealed a dichotomy that exists around protein consumption. While 80% of consumers surveyed in the report were aware of the importance of protein in their daily diet, 68% were unaware of the daily protein intake requirement. 75% of respondents (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian) associated milk as an important source of protein but 62% of the vegetarian adults in the survey were protein deficient.

The study also revealed that although India is the largest producer and consumer of dairy products, 83% of consumers who do not drink milk are protein deficient. According to Dharini Krishnan, nutritionist and dietician, “Protein is a key nutrient for both growth and immunity. The deficiency of protein indicates either a lack of body protein or deficiency of one or more essential amino acids. It can lead to retarded growth and development, fatigue, nutritional oedema, and might even be fatal in cases of acute deficiency.”