Home Cities Hyderabad

Smuggling: Gold paste worth Rs 24.50 lakh seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

It was revealed that the passenger was entrusted the job of carrying the gold paste at the request of his friend and was asked to deliver to an associate of his friend outside the airport premises.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Lucknow-native air passenger who was smuggling gold in paste form by concealing in custom-designed pants was held by officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Gold in paste form weighing around 652.95 grams and worth over Rs 24.50 lakh was seized from the passenger.

According to officials, based on credible information, the passenger who landed at the airport by an Indigo airlines flight no 6E 1406 from Sharjah, was intercepted in the International arrivals area. On examination, it was found that the passenger was wearing a customized jeans pants. It was found that he has concealed gold in paste form, wrapped in polythene and stitched them in the waistband and the bottom hem area. The gold laste in raw form weighing around 843 grams was recovered from him.

After purification, the gold was extracted weighing 652.95 grams, worth Rs 24, 61, 621. Further inquiries revealed that the passenger was entrusted the job of carrying the gold paste at the request of his friend and was asked to deliver to an associate of his friend outside the airport premises. Based on a close from him, the receiver waiting outside the airport was also nabbed. 

As the gold was smuggled, he could not produce any documents for the same. He along with the receiver were arrested and the smuggled gold was seized. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Gold paste Hyderabad airport gold smuggling
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp