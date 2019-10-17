Arrest that slouch!

Dr Ram Mohan Reddy V By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posture is the position in which we hold our bodies while standing, sitting or lying down. Muscles, ligaments and bones work together to maintain the body position. Proper posture is vital for good health. Correct posture maintenance is important in inactive phases like resting and lying, active static phases like sitting and kneeling and dynamic phases that include activities like walking and running. Bad posture is major cause of ailments in our present society, as long working hours in front of computer systems has become a common practice in most sectors.

The benefits of correct posture are:

lEfficient utilization of musculoskeletal system thereby needing less energy and preventing muscle fatigue

lPrevention of muscle and ligament injuries and chronic back disorders arising from repeatitive sprains as a result of bad posture

lReduces the incidence of overuse disorders

lTo maintain proper bone and joint alignment thereby reducing the incidence of early degenerative arthritis of the joints and spondylitic changes in the spine

Consequences of poor posture include excessive strain on certain group of muscles which fatigue over time. This affects the musculoskeletal system on the long term and leads to chronic pain, stiffness and arthritis in the joints and the spine.

Reasons for poor posture

There are several factors which contribute to poor posture. These include stress, being overweight, pregnancy, poor ergonomics at work, incorrect footwear and mattress to sleep.

Physical reasons for poor posture include inflexible and stiff muscles that reduce the range of motion of the joints and the lack of strength in the core muscles of the spine and pelvis. It is important to be aware of the correct postures and adapt the appropriate practices for standing, sitting and lying down, which in turn will lead towards a better and healthier life.

Correct postures

Sitting

It is essential that the feet rest properly on the floor on a foot rest, avoid bending the knees beyond 90 degrees (ankles in front of knees), allow sufficient space between the seat edge and the back of the knees, hips and knees should be at the same level, chair should have the necessary design to accommodate and provide enough support to the spine curves from the neck down to the lower back.Incorporate appropriate arm rests in the chair to allow the shoulders to relax, and avoid sitting for long periods of time in one particular position.

Standing

It is important to distribute the body weight equally on both the legs, keep knees slightly bent and apart, avoid bending forward or to the side, shift weight from one leg to another leg or use a small foot stool to rest one leg at a time if standing for a long time.

Sleeping

Human spine has three natural curves and it is important to use a mattress that is firm but flexible and accommodate the spine curvature,. Avoid sleeping on flat surface like the floor, use a suitable pillow for the neck and keep one under the knees while sleeping on the back.It helps to reduce back pain by relaxing the muscles of the thigh and the back.

Despite correct posture techniques, some people complain of back, joint pain and stiffness. Proper evaluation by an orthopaedic surgeon and physiotherapist will help to identify the causes, initiate appropriate conditioning and strengthening of the core muscles. It is also essential to get a thorough health check to check medical problems like diabetes, thyroid disease, nutritional deficiencies of essential vitamins like vitamins D and B12.

(The writer is a senior consultant orthopedic surgeon at Continental Hospitals)