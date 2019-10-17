Home Cities Hyderabad

Arrest that slouch!

Bad posture is major cause of ailments in our present society, as long working hours in front of computer systems has become a common practice in most sectors. 

Published: 17th October 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Ram Mohan Reddy V
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posture is the position in which we hold our bodies while standing, sitting or lying down. Muscles, ligaments and bones work together to maintain the body position. Proper posture is vital for good health. Correct posture maintenance is important in inactive phases like resting and lying, active static phases like sitting and kneeling and dynamic phases that include activities like walking and running.  Bad posture is major cause of ailments in our present society, as long working hours in front of computer systems has become a common practice in most sectors. 

The benefits of correct posture are:
lEfficient utilization of musculoskeletal system thereby needing less energy and preventing muscle fatigue
lPrevention of muscle and ligament injuries and chronic back disorders arising from repeatitive sprains as a result of bad posture
lReduces the incidence of overuse disorders
lTo maintain proper bone and joint alignment thereby reducing the incidence of early degenerative arthritis of the joints and spondylitic changes in the spine 
Consequences of poor posture include excessive strain on certain group of muscles which fatigue over time. This affects the musculoskeletal system on the long term and leads to chronic pain, stiffness and arthritis in the joints and the spine. 

Reasons for poor posture 
There are several factors which contribute to poor posture. These include stress, being overweight, pregnancy, poor ergonomics at work, incorrect footwear and mattress to sleep.
Physical reasons for poor posture include inflexible and stiff muscles that reduce the range of motion of the joints and the lack of strength in the core muscles of the spine and pelvis. It is important to be aware of the correct postures and adapt the appropriate practices for standing, sitting and lying down, which in turn will lead towards a better and healthier life.

Correct postures

Sitting
It is essential that the feet rest properly on the floor on a foot rest, avoid bending the knees beyond 90 degrees (ankles in front of knees), allow sufficient space between the seat edge and the back of the knees, hips and knees should be at the same level, chair should have the necessary design to accommodate and provide enough support to the spine curves from the neck down to the lower back.Incorporate appropriate arm rests in the chair to allow the shoulders to relax, and avoid sitting for long periods of time in one particular position.
Standing
It is important to distribute the body weight equally on both the legs, keep knees slightly bent and apart, avoid bending forward or to the side, shift weight from one leg to another leg or use a small foot stool to rest one leg at a time if standing for a long time.

Sleeping
Human spine has three natural curves and it is important to use a mattress that is firm but flexible and accommodate the spine curvature,. Avoid sleeping on flat surface like the floor, use a suitable pillow for the neck and keep one under the knees while sleeping on the back.It helps to reduce back pain by relaxing the muscles of the thigh and the back.
Despite correct posture techniques, some people complain of back, joint pain and stiffness. Proper evaluation by an orthopaedic surgeon and physiotherapist will help to identify the causes, initiate appropriate conditioning and strengthening of the core muscles. It is also essential to get a thorough health check to check medical problems like diabetes, thyroid disease, nutritional deficiencies of essential vitamins like vitamins D and B12. 

(The writer is a senior consultant orthopedic surgeon at Continental Hospitals)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp