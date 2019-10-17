BHEL employee ends life over workplace harassment, case filed against superiors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)’s Hyderabad unit killed herself over alleged harassment from superiors and colleagues at the workplace.

The victim, identified as Neha Chouksey, 33, who worked as an accountant, hanged herself at home. In a note left behind, she wrote in detail how she was harassed by her superior officer and colleagues, due to which she decided to take the extreme step.

Neha, originally from West Bengal, was residing at Miyapur along with her husband Sunil Khandelwal, a techie with an MNC. On Thursday morning, when he woke up and went out, Neha locked herself in the room. He asked her to open the door and knocked repeatedly. But there was no response from inside.

Worried, he alerted his mother and brother, who in turn alerted the apartment guards. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

Neha’s husband Sunil told police that she was facing physical and mental harassment. He also alleged that her phone was being tapped and hacked by her office colleagues.

Sunil further told police that the main person behind Neha’s harassment was the DGM of BHEL Kishore Arther Kumar of Unit E6, among several other colleagues.

Inquiries revealed that Neha joined the Hyderabad office in June 2019, before which she was working in Bhopal. As she had faced similar harassment during her stint at Bhopal, she took a transfer and shifted to Hyderabad. Based on Sunil’s complaint, Miyapur police of Cyberabad commissionerate registered a case of abetment to suicide against the DGM and others.