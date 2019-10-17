Home Cities Hyderabad

Busy as a Bee

Here’s a new vocation women can pursue for an investment of about Rs 1 lakh

Published: 17th October 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City women who are looking for an alternative source of employment can now undergo a ‘Bee Keeping Training’ programme, with an investment of just `1 lakh! A similar training was held at the Hyderabad chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) held at Chilkur in the city recently.

Arranged by Khadi Gramodyog Maha Vidyalaya training institute, the programme was conceived as part of their skilling initiative aligning with the national vision of bringing more women farmers in agriculture. 
Besides Bee Keeping training, the women farmers were also trained in different aspects of business. 
32 women from Chilkur and Aziz Nagar participated in the programme. At the end of it, each participant was given away bee boxes along with a certificate of participation.

“We are working on arranging government subsidies to provide free bee boxes along with a queen bee,” informed Sona Chatwani, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad chapter. 
“We are also encouraging women in beehive rearing. One of our members has come forward to help us take up this project, including making available three acres of land for the project. A typical bee box costs up to `8,000”, added Sona.

Comments

