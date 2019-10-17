NE top choice for festive holidayers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a survey conducted by an online travel portal, it was found that over 25% of 5,000 respondents are keen on exploring the north-eastern states of India this festive season when compared to famous destinations such as Goa, Andamans, Himachal Pradesh.

The survey by Yatra.com reveals a growing demand for short haul trips to domestic destinations as a preferred choice for over 40% of individuals when asked to choose between international, religious destinations or home towns.

The next in demand are Andamans, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa. The top international destinations are Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, followed by Bali, Europe, Maldives and the USA. Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com say the trend of booking in advance continues to be on rise with 52% respondents booking at least three months in advance from their travel date. Over 30% respondents chose three or four star hotels as accommodation over budget hotels, a rise in demand the announcement for relaxation on GST rates. There has also been an increase in the demand for homestays in the survey conducted last year.