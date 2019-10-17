No water supply to some parts of Hyderabad on October 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply in some areas of the city till 6 am on Friday due to relocation of a pipeline laid three years ago at Kadakondla in Gajwel mandal.

The affected areas are Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Balanagar, Bhagyanagar, Bharathnagar, Chinthal Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, Quthbullapur, Chanakyapuri. Malkajgiri, Alwal, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Mayurinagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Bollaram, Moula Ali, and Tarnaka, among others.