Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board initiates pilot study to reduce non-revenue water

Ring fencing the section boundary covering two to three DMAs under each section and residential command area, and a water auditing of identified reservoirs would be part of the study. 

Published: 18th October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated the process of preparing revenue dockets in synchronisation with supply dockets in order to reduce non-revenue water (NRW). The identification of locations for fixing supply docket metres and District Metered Area (DMA) metres covering two to three supply dockets will also start soon.

The water board will take up a pilot study in Sanathnagar constituency covering 32,000 tap connections and using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) pipe networking, hydraulic analysis, identification of rain water harvesting pits and existing bore wells. The survey is expected to be completed by the end of November this year. 

A committee has been constituted with Director (Operations-II) as chairman and CGM(E), O & MC-IV, GM(E), O & M Division VI, GM(E), O & M Division IX, GM(E), O & M Division-XV as members. The committee will study Unaccounted For Water (UFW) and non-revenue water (NRW) as per standard formats for each supply docket, DMA and one-ring-fenced zone. Ring-fencing the section boundary covering two to three DMAs under each section and residential command area, and a water auditing of identified reservoirs would be part of the study. 

