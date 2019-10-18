Telangana’s building permission policy one of the best in country, claims KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MINISTER for IT, Industries, MAUD KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the State’s policy in sanctioning building permissions was one of the best in the country. “After Telangana’s formation, the government took various policy-level decisions, which has been helping the real estate industry grow in and around Hyderabad,” the minister said.

The minister was called on by several representatives of the builders’ associations, including Credai Telangana, Credai Hyderabad, TREDA, Telangana Builders Federation, and Telangana Developers Association. In a meeting with them, Rama Rao said that the government was taking steps to bring transparency by digitising the application procedure. He asked realtors how well the existing policy was doing at ground-level. He told them that a draft copy of the township policy would be provided to the associations for suggestions. The minister suggested that the builders send two representatives on their behalf to join the officials of the municipal administration working on the township policy.

“As the western part of the city is packed with the IT industries and because its population density is higher, the government is encouraging industries to branch out to other sides of the city,” the minister said. He urged real estate companies to collaborate with GHMC officials to organise corporate social responsibility works.

Rama Rao said that all the municipal wings across the State were using the E-Office software, which allowed applicants to know the status of their application. The State government will stand by the real estate sector which provides a livelihood to thousands of people, he said. “However, the government will crack a whip on builders if they dispose of garbage in water bodies or open areas,” the minister said.